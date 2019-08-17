Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 21 times using sniper rifles

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.