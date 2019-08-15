Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 20 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 20 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.