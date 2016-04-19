Drone of the ​Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - PHOTO

https://report.az/storage/news/b56cfd005429cd7649a3486f97ff8335/96e910d3-588d-4853-b45b-eb20a2e0178d_292.jpg
Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces' UAV has been destroyed.
Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the information, Armenian Armed Forces' "X-55" model unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been destroyed by units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, while performing intelligence gathering operations over our positions.
