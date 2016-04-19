 Top
    Drone of the ​Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - PHOTO

    X-55 model unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces' UAV has been destroyed.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    According to the information, Armenian Armed Forces' "X-55" model unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been destroyed by units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, while performing intelligence gathering operations over our positions.

