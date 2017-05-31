Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani Army 65 times

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 82 (50 shells) and 120 (15 shells) millimeter mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Qazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and on nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Armed Forces and the human settlements of Azerbaijan were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.