    Armenian armed forces set fire to border village of Tovuz region, explosions occurred

    Starting in the morning Alibeyli village engulfed in smoke

    Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces set fire to border village of Tovuz region.

    Report informs, as of fire was growing several mine explosions occurred. Starting in the morning Alibeyli village engulfed in smoke. According to villagers, Armenian armed units are trying to kindle a fire in the dry pastures in windy weather to spread fire to the Alibeyli, Agdam, Gadzhally villages and cause damage to residential place. Due to the fact that there are a lot of dry grass and bushes and because of the wind the fire could spread to the countryside. In addition to escape the fire, beasts of prey and reptiles move to the border villages of Azerbaijan. 

