Armenian Armed Forces' quadcopter brought down by Azerbaijan units

"DJI PHANTOM" has been brought down while performing intelligence gathering operations over Azerbaijan positions

20 April, 2016 08:38

https://report.az/storage/news/3dcabd16184e60a3b76bd21ddd770d8d/1bd00478-9b58-46ec-8d5b-7b5285414e01_292.jpg Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces' "DJI PHANTOM" (quadcopter) model unmanned aerial vehicle has been brought down by our units using a special method, while performing intelligence gathering operations over positions of Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the press-service of Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.