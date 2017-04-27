Armenian armed forces fired Azerbaijani Army positions using mortars

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 130 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Azatamut villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.