Armenian armed forces fired Azerbaijani Army positions using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 44 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Mosesgekh, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali and Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.