Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani village, two missiles fell in the yard of house - VIDEO

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces fired on Gapanli village of Tartar region. Villagers said to Report that, a total of 7-8 missiles fell to the area of the village.

Two missiles fell to the yard of a house in the village. Fortunately, no one of villagers was injured.

Armenian armed forces fired on the village cemetery too. Graves were damaged in the explosion of missiles.