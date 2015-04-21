Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani village, two missiles fell in the yard of house - VIDEO

https://report.az/storage/news/e9072565f2af97d740d143cbefa38ff4/d80ec7b4-4e34-4f6b-a4f2-cfe07f20e0c1_292.jpg
Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces fired on Gapanli village of Tartar region. Villagers said to Report that, a total of 7-8 missiles fell to the area of the village.
Two missiles fell to the yard of a house in the village. Fortunately, no one of villagers was injured.
Armenian armed forces fired on the village cemetery too. Graves were damaged in the explosion of missiles.
Valeh DadaşovNews Author