 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijani village, two missiles fell in the yard of house - VIDEO

    Graves were damaged in the explosion of missiles

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces fired on Gapanli village of Tartar region. Villagers said to Report that, a total of 7-8 missiles fell to the area of the village.

    Two missiles fell to the yard of a house in the village. Fortunately, no one of villagers was injured.

    Armenian armed forces fired on the village cemetery too. Graves were damaged in the explosion of missiles.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi