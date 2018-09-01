Armenian armed forces break ceasefire 95 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 95 times throughout the day, Report citing the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.