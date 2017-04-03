MoD: Armenian armed forced violated ceasefire 110 times in a day

© Courtesy İmage https://report.az/storage/news/4470426d9fa703040dd7d0f57ebaffa5/ff1ecf7f-370a-42aa-99ee-b9f270038ead_292.jpg

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan and Ijevan regions and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region and in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.