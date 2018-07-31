Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs agree to meet in New York

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dfef89ce7704e81bfb00b52ea6f7fd6b/323b4935-1e35-4512-ba55-e0c3a14e4073_292.jpg

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Notably, the first meeting between Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was held on July 11 in Brussels, mediated by the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs (Igor Popov from Russia, Stephane Visconti from France and Andrew Schofer from the USA).

"A principled agreement was reached on the meeting of Ministers within the UN General Assembly," Hajiyev said.

According to him, besides this , the issue of holding another meeting before the above mentioned is also considered.