Armenian activist: Armenians of Karabakh will vote in favour of Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Drug trafficking and the arms trade thriving in Nagorno Karabakh.

Report informs, the Armenian human rights activist Vahan Martirosyan said at a conference on "The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan".

"The people of Karabakh is divided into two categories: the first category are those who stay there since the war in Karabakh, they have nowhere to go, the second category is entourage of Bako Sahakyan. In case of holding a referendum on Karabakh, 80-90% will vote in favour of Azerbaijan", V. Martirosyan said.

Human rights activist said he had repeatedly visited Khankendi, Shusha, Lachin.

"There's no water, despite the millions of money paid to Sahakyan regime from the diaspora in the West," he said, adding that apart from the military and their families, there are about 40,000 people in Karabakh.

In turn, the Armenian public figure Vahe Avetian noted that the Karabakh issue should be settled between the Azerbaijani and Armenian society.

"Armenians would benefit more from diplomacy. If we become friends with Azerbaijan, they will mediate in normalization of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations", he said.