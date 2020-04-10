​Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages, and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on unnamed highlands in Gazakh region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown uplands in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.