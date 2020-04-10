Top

Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

​Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages, and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara villages and on unnamed highlands in Gazakh region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on unknown uplands in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!