Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unknown hills in Gadabay region.

The hostile party also shot at the Azerbaijani army positions from their posts near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.