Armenia violates truce with Azerbaijan

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report says, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village and on unknown hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly village of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on unknown hills in Terter region.