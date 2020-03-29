Armenia violates ceasefire again

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region and Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.

Azerbaijani Army was also fired from the areas of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Saryjaly, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.