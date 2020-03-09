Armenia violates ceasefire 31 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 31 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, in Garaveliler, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.