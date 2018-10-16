Armenia violates ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.