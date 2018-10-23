Armenia violates ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.