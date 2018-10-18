Armenia violates ceasefire 29 times throughout the day

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 29 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.