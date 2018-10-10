Armenia violates ceasefire 28 times throughout the days

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.