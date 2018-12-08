Armenia violates ceasefire 28 times throughout the day

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 28 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.