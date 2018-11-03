Armenia violates ceasefire 27 times

Baku. 3 November. REPORT/AZ. Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.