Armenia violates ceasefire 27 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 27 times throughout the day in various direction of the front.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.