Armenia violates ceasefire 26 times

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.