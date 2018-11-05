Armenia violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.