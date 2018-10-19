Armenia violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.