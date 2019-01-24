Armenia violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.