Military units of Armenian armed forces violates ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber and Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam and Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.