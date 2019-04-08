Armenian military units violate ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gushchu Ayrim village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Garalar village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Kangarli, Ajarly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.