Armenian military units violate ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, grenade launchers, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Jil village and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Garaveliler, Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ajarly, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.