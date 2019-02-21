Ministry: Armenians continue violating truce

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village Ijevan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.