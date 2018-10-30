Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.