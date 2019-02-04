Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.