Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.