Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Jafarli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Abdinli villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.