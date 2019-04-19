Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press servie of the Defense Ministry that Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Asrik Jirdakhan village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.