​Armenia violates ceasefire 24 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defence Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Aghdam regions.