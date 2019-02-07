Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.