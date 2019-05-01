Armenia violates ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Javahirli, Garagashly, Ajarly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.