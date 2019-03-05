Military units of Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.