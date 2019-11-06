Armenia violates ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.