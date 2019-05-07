Armenian military units violate ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.