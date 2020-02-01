 Top

Armenia violates ceasefire 24 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unknown hills in Gazakh region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

