Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.