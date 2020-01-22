Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times throughout the day using large-caliber machine guns

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in the Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unnamed slopes in the Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts stationed near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from unnamed peaks in Goranboy and Terter regions.