Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Javahirli, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.