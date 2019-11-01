Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on nameless hills in Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shirvanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.