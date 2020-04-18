Top

Armenia violates ceasefire 23 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 23 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs, citing Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in the Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Kangarli, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.

